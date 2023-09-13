Sunderland and Lee Cattermole held brief talks over the possibility of him assuming the role as U18s boss but he will not be taking the job, as per the Sunderland Echo.

Former midfielder Cattermole is a legend on Wearside. He spent 10 years on the books at Sunderland after spells with Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic in the early stages of his career but is best known for his time at the Stadium of Light.

The 35-year-old ended his career while on the books at Dutch side VVV-Venlo in the summer of 2020 and in January of last year, he assumed a coaching role with former club Boro.

Cattermole worked as U18s boss and even held a brief role as Leo Percovich’s assistant manager during his temporary tenure. He’s been out of the game since leaving Middlesbrough in February but now, it has emerged from the Sunderland Echo he held talks over a return to Sunderland.

The Black Cats are looking to replace Southampton-bound coach Adam Asghar as U18s boss and talks were held with Cattermole. However, there has been a mutual agreement between him and the club that talks will not continue any further.

An important role

Sunderland’s have brought a whole host of promising talents through their ranks over the years. Whether they’ve come through the ranks and earned moves elsewhere or forced their way into the first-team, there’s a clear path to success in the club’s academy.

The loss of a promising coach like Asghar is a big one, so the Black Cats will know what finding the suitable replacement is vital.

It seems as though Cattermole won’t be the man to assume the role after the discussions. He’s in the early stages of his coaching career and after his time with Middlesbrough, it will be interesting to see where he ends up next and if he returns to Sunderland in the dugout further down the line.