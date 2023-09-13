Rotherham United loanee Joshua Kayode was also wanted by Stevenage, Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said.

Carlisle United reunited with Rotherham United striker Kayode in the summer transfer window.

He had previously notched 11 goals and four assists in 41 games during a spell with the club across two spells from January 2020 to May 2021. A return move was sanctioned for this season amid limited minutes for the 23-year-old in the early stages of the campaign.

Now, Cumbrians boss Simpson has said that they faced competition from League One rivals and fellow 2022/23 promotion-winners Stevenage in a bid for his signature.

Speaking to the News and Star in the wake of the two sides’ game against each other last weekend, Simpson said:

“You can see why Stevenage wanted to bring him into the club as well.

“He’s their type of player, because he backs in and makes it difficult for defenders to head.”

Simpson went on to add he expects a lot more will come from Kayode as he settles and gains full fitness after his first league start back at the club.

“I think there’s still a lot more to come from him, he’ still finding his feet and fitness, the challenge for us is to make sure we keep him fit, get him even fitter and I’m sure we’ll see even more from him if we do that.”

Bidding to impress

There have been positive signs for Kayode at Rotherham United but he’s just not been able to nail down a regular spot in the side just yet. The hope will be that a strong season at a club he is already familiar with can help him find form and consistent minutes in the starting XI.

Carlisle United weren’t the only side looking to bring him in over the summer, but perhaps that previously successful spell at Brunton Park was pivotal in their successful pursuit.

Kayode has three goals and five assists in 37 first-team appearances for Rotherham United since coming through their academy ranks. His current deal runs until 2024, so this looks to be an important season for the striker.