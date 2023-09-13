Port Vale are closing in on the signing of free agent defender Jesse Debrah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Port Vale have made a strong start to the new season. After their opening day thrashing at Barnsley, Andy Crosby’s side have gone unbeaten in five, winning four and drawing one. It leaves them 4th in League One, but it seems they’re not resting on their laurels.

The transfer window is shut but clubs are still able to do business in the free transfer market. Now, it seems Vale are closing in on a swoop for a free agent target.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that 22-year-old centre-back Jesse Debrah is close to making a move to Vale Park.

He’s been without a club since his exit from National League side Halifax Town and having thoroughly impressed in his time with the Shaymen, the former Millwall academy man was widely tipped for a move to the EFL. He looks set to get that now with a Port Vale deal in the offing.

Crosby’s centre-back options

Debrah has worked his way back in the EFL after impressing in the National League and he’ll be determined to prove he can hold down a starting spot with the Valiants.

Alex Iacovitti, Lewis Cass, Dan Jones and Nathan Smith have been Crosby’s go-to defenders in the early stages of the season while Crystal Palace loan man Kofi Balmer is also on the books. Debrah will have solid competition for a starting place then, especially given the form Vale have shown.

At 22, Debrah is a player who could be blooded into the side patiently while he develops and adjusts to EFL football after his time in non-league.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but he looks like he’ll be a shrewd addition to Crosby’s defensive ranks.