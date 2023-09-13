Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger has said FC Basel’s elimination from the Europa Conference League prompted conversations over his future amid the Potters’ interest.

Stoke City enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window and the arrival of Dutch midfielder Burger was one of the most eye-catching additions of the lot.

The 22-year-old was a regular in the Netherlands’ youth setup and played European football during his time with FC Basel before joining for just over £4m. Now, Burger has been speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, opening up about the Potters’ interest and his decision to join.

Burger explained that he was honoured to have drawn the interest initially but after Basel dropped out of the Europa Conference League qualifiers, he realised he needed a new challenge after talking with his family and partner. He said:

“When I first heard from my agents that Stoke were interested I was always open to listen because I think it’s like kind of an honour when a club is interested to buy you. It’s not like you’re out of contract, they really wanted to buy me.

“So I started to listen, we talked about football, they gave a presentation and gave me a good feeling, but at that time we [Basel] were still into the [European Conference League] qualifiers, at that time a lot of players were still there. Everyone was expecting some transfers but I just said I had to think a little bit because it was still early in the window.

“Then Basel dropped out of the qualifiers and I was talking with my family and girlfriend, and I had the feeling that I could not make the next step anymore and that I needed another challenge. I know the stuff that I need to improve in my game. I think there are some physical aspects but also, for example, when you get tired still being able to play the ball to the right colour.”

Burger later explained how Stoke and manager Alex Neil’s plans for him and determination to get the deal done despite difficult negotiations convinced him further that this was the right move.

He added:

“I started to think more and more about Stoke and I had other meetings with the coach, I started to like the picture they had for me, the plan they had for me. It was really like a process and in my head I was convinced to go to Stoke.

“What convinced me even more was that even when the negotiations were a little bit more difficult, how much effort the club put in to get me. It gave me a really good feeling to come to a club where everyone was really pushing to get me and had a plan. The whole picture was good.”

The new challenge

After playing top-flight football in the Netherlands and Switzerland, Burger will be hoping this new challenge with Stoke City can see him rise to the Premier League in the years to come. Be that with Stoke or if he catches the eye and earns a move, time will tell.

There’s no doubt that the Potters’ ambition is to get up to the top-flight themselves. This summer of recruitment has been one like no other and with players of Burger’s pedigree coming in, the hope will be that they can reach heights they’ve not been able to since their return to the Championship.

Burger has started twice since his move, with his first coming in the EFL Cup thrashing of Rotherham United, a game in which he scored. He then played the full 90 minutes against Preston North End just before the break, losing 2-0.