Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said Calum Macdonald and Jordan Bowery won’t train until later this week.

Mansfield Town will need to monitor the pair ahead of deciding whether to involve them this weekend.

The Stags are back in action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against Barrow as they look to keep their impressive run of form going.

Clough has provided this injury update to the club website: “Calum Macdonald, a reoccurrence of the ankle injury. He got another whack on it on Saturday [so] I don’t think he’ll be doing much training this week.

“We’ll see how he is towards the weekend. Jordan Bowery felt his groin late on. He won’t train either until later in the week.”

Mansfield to make injury checks

Mansfield have been in fine form so far this season and are currently sat in 3rd position in the League Two table. They are unbeaten in their opening seven league matches and have picked up 13 points along with newly promoted Notts County, with only Gillingham accumulating more.

Macdonald was brought in this summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive department. The left-back, who is 25-years-old, has been on the move a lot over recent years with spells at Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and Bristol Rovers and will be hoping to make Field Mill a more permanent home now as he looks to recover well from his ankle problem.

As for Bowery, the Stags’ fans know all about the 32-year-old and he has been with the Nottinghamshire outfit now since 2020. He has made 148 appearances in all competitions for them to date and has chipped in with 23 goals and 17 assists.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Mansfield, George Maris and Ollie Clarke have also picked up knocks and will need to be checked on.