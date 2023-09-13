Blackburn Rovers youngster Phillips broke into the first-team picture at the age of just 17.

He had become a regular for the U21s at just 16 and amid a shortage of centre-backs, he started to appear in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s senior squad in the early stages of last season.

As a result of his eye-catching breakthrough, Phillips drew admiring glances from elsewhere and after a dragged out saga, Phillips he ended up signing for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Now, speaking to the club’s official media channel, director of football Broughton has shared some key details behind his exit.

Broughton revealed that the board and Tomasson held talks over the chances of playing Phillips more over the final stages of the season to increase the release clause in his contract, which would rise significantly when he played a total number of games.

However, the club decided that the strongest XI needed to be played rather than prioritising Phillips’ game time to get themselves a bigger fee. In the wake of this decision, Broughton explained the impacts of their choice, saying:

“Because of that, we knew we left ourselves vulnerable. Within 24 hours of the season finishing, we had a notification from Ash’s representatives that he wanted to explore other options this summer.

“He didn’t want to leave the football club but he wanted to explore other options. So because of that, we had to be prepared for that [his exit] to happen and we always knew that it was likely to happen.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Kicking on with Spurs

Blackburn Rovers have produced some top youth players over the years and Phillips is certainly among the most exciting players in recent years. Of course, the hope would have been that he would learn his trade and make a proper breakthrough at Ewood Park in the years to come.

However, with high profile interest emerging from Spurs and Phillips keen to take the next step in his career after impressing in youth football, you can understand why such a move appealed to him.

He’s already in the thoughts of Ange Postecoglou at Spurs as well. He was on the bench against Burnley just before the international break, so the hope will be that he can pick up a few minutes here and there while playing the bulk of his football in the PL2.

As Broughton said, his exit was one that looked likely after their decision not to play him over the final stages of the season. Even though Rovers ended up missing out on the play-offs, the move to play as strong a team as possible regardless of the potential benefits of fielding Phillips was one that had to be made.