Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is fancied by the Irish FA, reports The Independent, as they weigh up the future of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

McKenna, 37, has only been in charge of Ipswich Town since December 2021.

The former Manchester United coach has throughly impressed since then, earning promotion from League One and now seeing his side flourish in the Championship.

He’s often linked with jobs elsewhere and the latest is links to the Republic of Ireland job. Current boss Kenny is coming under fire and The Independent say that McKenna’s has been mentioned among the Irish ‘football hierarchy’.

England U21 boss Lee Carsley is thought to be more strongly favoured, whilst Celta Vigo and former Liverpool, Everton, and Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is also a name being considered.

The same report adds that an appointment of McKenna is viewed as a potentially difficult one ‘due to Ipswich’s huge investment in a Premier League promotion push’.

Born in London, McKenna spent part of his youth career in Northern Ireland, even representing the nation at U19 and U21 level before retiring at 22, and pursuing a career in coaching.

A nothing link?

McKenna will continue to be linked with other jobs as long as his Ipswich Town side are performing well.

But this link seems like a very odd one given McKenna’s Northern Ireland ties and the fact that his side are now flying high in the Championship, with promotion to the Premier League looking like a real possibility this season.

Carsley looks like a more realistic bet, whilst Benitez seems like an odd link too given that he’s only been with Celta for a few months.

But Town fans will still be hoping that this link goes away quickly.

Ipswich Town return to action v strugglers Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.