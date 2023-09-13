Sheffield Wednesday’s former defender Jack Hunt has admitted he had an ‘inkling’ from ‘really early on’ that he would be leaving Hillsborough in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday brought Hunt back to the club in the summer of 2021, bringing him in after his Bristol City release.

The Owls weren’t able to win promotion in their first season in League One but the second time around, they did so in dramatic fashion. Experienced full-back Hunt played a big part in getting them to the Championship too, scoring the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final against Peterborough United before an appearance off the bench in the final against Barnsley.

The 32-year-old was let go by Wednesday at the end of last season though, freeing him to join Bristol Rovers on a free.

Now, Hunt has opened up on his second exit from Hillsborough.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Hunt admitted that he knew he would have to be at the top of his game to earn another extension with Sheffield Wednesday and when his action was limited, he had an ‘inkling’ from ‘really early on’ that he’d be moving on. He said:

“We were lucky enough to get promoted on May 29th.

“I wasn’t blinded by not knowing that I wasn’t staying at Sheffield Wednesday. I knew that when I signed a one-year contract last year that I had to play a certain amount of games for my contract to get automatically extended. If the club was going to offer me a new contract, I knew that I was going to have to have a really good season.

“I think it was my lowest number of games in the last nine or 10 seasons. For myself personally there were a few reasons behind that. From really early on I had an inkling that I’d be leaving and I was fine with that.

“It’s a club that I hold really close to my heart and I always will.”

Fond memories

While Hunt’s last season didn’t see him feature as much as he might’ve done in previous years, there’s no doubt that the play-off comeback against Posh and the final win against Barnsley will mark some of the fondest memories he has in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

Across his two spells, he played 180 times for the club, managing two goals and 17 assists along the way.

Now with Bristol Rovers, Hunt will be looking to make some new memories in a new setting. He’s played two times for Joey Barton’s side so far, making his first start in the loss to Wycombe Wanderers before playing his first full 90 minutes for the Gas against Lincoln City just before the break.

The level of experience and pedigree he brings to Barton’s backline should be valuable as they bid to push up the league after a slow start.