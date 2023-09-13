Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted he initially didn’t want to sign Martyn Waghorn before he caught the eye in Craig Forysth’s testimonial.

Derby County moved to reunite with former striker Waghorn in August, bringing him in after his Coventry City release.

In the years after his Pride Park exit in 2021, the 33-year-old struggled to find the form he had previously showed during times with the Sky Blues and a Huddersfield Town loan. Initially, that led to some reservations among the Rams’ supporters, but Waghorn has quickly shown what he’s still capable of.

The former Ipswich Town and Leicester City man has five goals in five League One games, including a fantastic first-half hat-trick against Peterborough United last month.

Now, Rams boss Warne has admitted the fans weren’t alone in having early reservations over Waghorn.

Speaking at the club’s fans forum on Tuesday night, Warne admitted that after being contacted by the player’s agent earlier in the window, he didn’t want to sign him. However, a positive outing in veteran defender Forsyth’s testimonial swayed him.

Warne asked if Waghorn was an absolute snip at zero mil… “His agent reached out to me in early window, I didn’t want to sign him. That’s the honest truth, however when he came in for Fozzy’s testimonial I really liked him. I’m really glad he’s joined the party” #DCFC — Dominic Dietrich (@domjdietrich) September 12, 2023

Proving the doubters wrong

Time will tell if Waghorn can maintain this form over the course of the tough League One season but the early signs are good for the experienced striker after initial concerns from fans and Warne’s reservations.

He’d struggled to make an impact with Huddersfield and Coventry but back at Derby, it feels like Waghorn is at a club where he feels comfortable and confident. That certainly looks to be translating into his on-pitch performances well.

Across his two spells at Pride Park, Waghorn now has 35 goals and 13 assists in his name in 129 appearances. He previously enjoyed starring spells with Rangers and Ipswich Town especially.