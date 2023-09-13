Derby County, &#8216;I didn&#8217;t want to sign him&#8217; &#8211; Warne makes honest admission over Derby County&#8217;s move for new star

‘I didn’t want to sign him’ – Warne makes honest admission over Derby County’s move for new star

byJames Ray
13 September 2023
2 minute read
No comments

Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted he initially didn’t want to sign Martyn Waghorn before he caught the eye in Craig Forysth’s testimonial.

Derby County moved to reunite with former striker Waghorn in August, bringing him in after his Coventry City release.

In the years after his Pride Park exit in 2021, the 33-year-old struggled to find the form he had previously showed during times with the Sky Blues and a Huddersfield Town loan. Initially, that led to some reservations among the Rams’ supporters, but Waghorn has quickly shown what he’s still capable of.

The former Ipswich Town and Leicester City man has five goals in five League One games, including a fantastic first-half hat-trick against Peterborough United last month.

Now, Rams boss Warne has admitted the fans weren’t alone in having early reservations over Waghorn.

Speaking at the club’s fans forum on Tuesday night, Warne admitted that after being contacted by the player’s agent earlier in the window, he didn’t want to sign him. However, a positive outing in veteran defender Forsyth’s testimonial swayed him.

Proving the doubters wrong

Time will tell if Waghorn can maintain this form over the course of the tough League One season but the early signs are good for the experienced striker after initial concerns from fans and Warne’s reservations.

He’d struggled to make an impact with Huddersfield and Coventry but back at Derby, it feels like Waghorn is at a club where he feels comfortable and confident. That certainly looks to be translating into his on-pitch performances well.

Across his two spells at Pride Park, Waghorn now has 35 goals and 13 assists in his name in 129 appearances. He previously enjoyed starring spells with Rangers and Ipswich Town especially.

1 of 20
Derby County, &#8216;I didn&#8217;t want to sign him&#8217; &#8211; Warne makes honest admission over Derby County&#8217;s move for new star

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts