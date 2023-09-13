Hull City attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was ‘close’ to leaving over the summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City ended up keeping hold of the Iran international beyond the transfer deadline earlier this month.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2026.

HullLive report that he nearly left East Yorkshire on ‘more than one’ occasion in the last transfer window but nothing materialised in the end.

Hull man stayed

Sayyadmanesh is a promising talent and could still have a bright future ahead of him with Liam Rosenior’s side. However, he has struggled to keep fit since making the move to England.

He also faces strong competition for his place in the team now following the arrivals of Jaden Philogene, Scott Twine and Jason Lokilo, as well as the emergence of youngster Harry Vaughan.

The forward was one of the Tigers’ first acquisitions following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in January 2022 and he joined on an initial loan deal from Fenerbahce. His switch was then made permanent last year.

Sayyadmanesh has made 33 appearances in all competitions to date and has found the net on three occasions. Prior to his transfer, he spent three years at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and spent time away on loan at Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience.

He came off the bench for Hull in their most recent Championship fixture away at Leicester City and helped them win 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Rosenior’s side are 6th in the table and have made a decent start to the new campaign. They are unbeaten since the opening day and are back in action on Friday at home to Coventry City as they look to keep their momentum going.