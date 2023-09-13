Walsall defender Chris Hussey has announced his retirement from the game, as announced by the Saddlers’ official club website.

The former Coventry City, Port Vale and Stockport County man has called time on his playing career at the age of 34.

Hussey, who is from London, only joined Walsall earlier this summer but has now decided to hang up his boots.

He has told their website: “After only a short spell as a professional football player at this great club, I have made the decision to retire from full-time football and pursue a new and exciting opportunity outside of the sport.”

New challenge awaits

As Hussey alluded to, he is now embarking on a new challenge outside of football. He made 562 appearances in the game and found the net 20 times.

He started out at AFC Wimbledon as a youngster before joining Coventry in 2010. The full-back spent three years on the books of the Sky Blues and played 65 games for their senior team, as well as having a loan spell away at Crewe Alexandra to get some game time under his belt.

Hussey then had permanent stints at Bury, Sheffield United and Cheltenham Town before Port Vale snapped him up in 2022. He then spent just over a year at Vale Park, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

Stockport swooped to land him following their promotion from the National League last year under Dave Challinor and he slotted into their side nicely last term. The Hatters reached the play-off final in the last campaign but were beaten at Wembley by Carlisle United on penalties.

Hussey left Edgeley Park this summer after his contract expired and was snapped up by Walsall. However, he is now leaving the Midlands outfit already and is pursuing a new opportunity.