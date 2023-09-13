Southampton host Leicester City in the Championship on Friday night.

Southampton welcome Leicester City to St Mary’s on Friday evening, for a battle between two of last season’s relegated Premier League teams.

Both sides have undergone managerial changes since then, with both boasting new-look sides as well. Though it’s the Foxes who’ve started better this season, taking 12 points from their opening five to find themselves in 3rd.

Southampton are in 7th and have put 10 points on the board so far, having gone into this month’s international break on the back of a 5-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“That defeat at Sunderland would’ve really hurt Southampton and Russell Martin. Expect them to have been working extremely hard on the training ground since and expect a response from the Saints, who I think remain real contenders this season.

“Leicester also tasted defeat going into the break. I don’t think that defeat will have lingered on their minds to much though with the Foxes having looked well-drilled and efficient this season.

“Southampton haven’t been all that impressive at home this season so I’m thinking Leicester might fancy their chances, but I’ll have to say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Southampton 2-2 Leicester City

James Ray

“This is an early clash between the two sides who I think will finish in the automatic promotion spots this year. It will also be a good indicator of who has adjusted to life after relegation the best, making for an intriguing tie.

“Between two clubs with such strong squads and highly regarded coaches, we should be in for a really high-level game. They should be closely matched, but I think I’m just giving the edge to the visitors.

“Southampton still have that vulnerability at the back and while their attacking play is a serious threat, I think Leicester will cause too many problems for them. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leicester City