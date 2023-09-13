Do Sheffield Wednesday have an option to buy Portimonense loan man Momo Diaby?

Sheffield Wednesday signed midfielder Momo Diaby on loan from Portimonense during the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday had a busy summer as they prepared the squad for a return to Championship football, making the most of the loan market and free transfer markets alongside regular permanent transfers including fees.

Diaby was among the players to sign on a temporary basis, coming in from Portuguese side Portimonense to bolster Xisco Munoz’s options in the middle of the park.

The club announced his arrival on August 11th, and he made his debut just over a week later, playing 65 minutes in the Preston North End defeat before picking up an injury.

Option to buy?

While Sheffield Wednesday’s announcement of Diaby’s signing made no mention of an option to make the move permanent, it was widely reported beforehand that the initial temporary deal included a permanent clause for next summer.

Time will tell whether or not the Owls make use of this option though after a tough start to life at Hillsborough for Diaby.

On his debut, the 27-year-old was forced off with an injury and hasn’t appeared since. Munoz was coy on explaining the extent and details of the injury but he was left out of the club’s EFL squad list, perhaps indicating that he is facing a fairly lengthy spell out.

There is a vacant spot in the squad though, so Diaby can be registered at a later date when he is fit to return.

Time will tell just when that is, but it certainly hasn’t been the start either he or Sheffield Wednesday will have been hoping for. In his efforts to make a good impression and perhaps earn a permanent stay at Hillsborough, Diaby will be keen to get back to full fitness as soon as safely possible and make a positive impact on his return to the team.