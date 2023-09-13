Do Preston North End have an option to buy FC Basel loan man Liam Millar?

Preston North End signed former Liverpool youngster Liam Millar on loan from FC Basel this summer.

The Canadian international joined on a season-long loan deal in what looks like one of many impressive summer signings for Ryan Lowe’s side, who currently top the Championship table.

Millar was a consistent source of goals and assists for Basel; in 98 total appearances for the Swiss giants, Millar scored 13 and assisted 10 more.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Lilywhites, but he could quickly become a fan favourite, and he could really bolster Preston’s promotion hopes this season.

Option to buy?

There’s not been a completely clear indication of whether or not Preston have an option to buy. But upon Millar’s arrival, reports in Switzerland (via FLW) claimed that Preston would have an option to buy Millar, for a fixed, undisclosed fee.

So whilst it remains something of a grey area, it would safer to assume that Preston do have an option to buy Millar.

It looks like a very promising signing for Preston with Millar having played an important role for Basel since joining in 2021.

The Canadian may feel he has unfinished business in England, and two years playing with a top flight side in Basel may well have given him the experience he needs to now return to England and show what he’s capable of.

Preston have started the season very well and Lowe may well be eyeing up a debut for Millar in the upcoming game against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Kick off is at 3pm at Deepdale on Saturday, with a win able to keep the Lilywhites at the top of the Championship pile.