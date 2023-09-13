Do Leeds United have options to buy any of their loan players?

It was a testing summer transfer window for Leeds United. But in the end, the Whites got some good deals over the line.

The signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City was the standout purchase, but Leeds United also spent well on the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, and Ilia Gruev.

And Daniel Farke’s side also made good use of the loan market too, bringing in Djed Spence and Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth.

But do Leeds have options to buy any of their loan players?

Jaidon Anthony

Leeds United did well to get a deal for Anthony over the line. He’d made three Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season before making the switch to Elland Road, starting two of those.

Anthony then seemingly remains an important player for Bournemouth, so it’s no surprise to hear that there’s no option for Leeds United to buy the 23-year-old.

Joe Rodon

Rodon was another standout signing for Leeds this summer. The experienced Welsh international has made four Championship outings for the Whites since arriving, starting three of those; in his last three games for club and country, Rodon has played every minute and helped to keep three clean sheets.

Leeds though have no option or obligation to buy the Spurs man at any point.

Djed Spence

Spence was the second player to arrive on loan from Spurs this summer, representing yet another impressive capture for the Whites.

Again, though, it’s unsurprising to hear that this move is a straight loan deal with no option for Leeds to buy at any point.

Spence could be in line for his first start for Leeds when they head to Millwall this weekend.