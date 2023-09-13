Do Ipswich Town have an option to buy Manchester United loan man Brandon Williams?

Ipswich Town signed Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United this summer.

The left-back looked destined to leave Manchester United this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, and he wasn’t short of suitors.

Leeds United were keen, but it was their Championship rivals Ipswich Town who eventually signed the 23-year-old on a seaosn-long loan deal.

He’s since played twice in the Championship for his new side, who sit in 2nd place of the table after an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Option to buy?

Several reports claimed that Ipswich Town had the option to buy Williams from Manchester United. But it was later clarified by East Anglian Daily Times that the option to buy was discussed by both Ipswich and Manchester United, but it was not included in the deal.

Williams is now in the final year of his Old Trafford contract but United have the option to extend his stay by a further year; though whether they’ll trigger that option could largely depend on how he performs with Ipswich in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys play a fluid and attractive style of play and so that may have been a deciding factor in sending Williams to Portman Road, and it also gives Williams a chance to showcase his abilities as an attacking-minded full-back.

Ipswich went into this international break on the back of a 3-2 win over Cardiff City, and return to action v Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm and a win could see Ipswich Town leapfrog Preston North End in 1st.