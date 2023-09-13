Do Birmingham City have options to buy any of their loan players?

It was a standout summer transfer window for Birmingham City, who find themselves in an unfamiliar 4th place of the Championship table.

John Eustace’s side have started very well. It looks like their summer overhaul has paid dividends with the club flying high, and showing no signs of slowing down.

Blues signed a number of quality players in the summer and it marks a turning point in the club’s recent history, which has largely been full of disappointment.

Birmingham City spent well but they also made good use of the loan market too, signing four players on temporary deals.

But do the club have options to buy any of their current loan players?

Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh may yet prove to be one of Blues’ best signings of the summer. The energetic right-back signs on loan from Championship rivals Leeds United, and upon his arrival at St Andrew’s, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Birmingham City do in fact have an option to buy Drameh.

Jay Stansfield

Blues beat a number of teams to the loan signing of Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, which has so far proved to be a very worthy signing; the 20-year-old has scored in his opening two Championship appearances for Birmingham City.

Expectedly, there’s nothing online to suggest that Birmingham City have an option or an obligation to buy the Englishman at any point.

Emmanuel Aiwu

Emmanuel Aiwu has signed on loan from Italian outfit Cremonese. It looked like the move was set to be a permanent one with several transfer fees banded around; it’s no surprise then to hear that Blues have an option to buy the 22-year-old, which the club says can be activated at any time.

Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke is another who looked like he could either join on loan or on a permanent basis. In the end, he joined on loan from Werder Bremen, though it appears that he might be out of favour at the German club.

It was claimed last month that Birmingham City could’ve signed him on a free transfer from Bremen, though there’s been no reports of a potential option to buy for Blues.