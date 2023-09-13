Derby County’s Liam Thompson has been ruled out for eight weeks with a tear in his quad, as per Leigh Curtis.

Thompson, 21, missed his side’s last League One outing v Bolton Wanderers earlier in the month.

And now it’s been revealed that the midfielder has sustained a tear in his quad and will miss the next eight weeks of action.

The Nottingham-born Thompson is a graduate of the Derby County academy having made his league debut for the Rams in the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

He’s since become a regular starter under Paul Warne, playing in all five of their opening League One fixtures before the last away at Bolton which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Rams.

Derby have so far taken nine points from their opening six games of the season to find themsleves in 11th place of the League One table.

A blow for Derby

Thompson has become an important player for the Rams, so this injury is certainly a frustrating one for the club.

And it’s a very frustrating one for Thompson too. He’s still a very young player and he was just starting to show his class and his importance to the side, so this injury will really set him back.

But the Rams have fairly deceny squad depth and so the injury shouldn’t hinder Warne and his side too much, as this tough start to the 2022/23 season continues.

Derby have another tough game on the agenda this weekend with a home game v Portsmouth on the cards, before they feature in the EFL Trophy against League One rivals Lincoln City.