Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said there’s a ‘bit of a grey area’ over Scott Fraser and Panutche Camara’s injuries but both are ‘making progress’.

Charlton Athletic’s new manager Appleton will still be settling into life at The Valley after coming in to replace Dean Holden last week. The hope will be that they can find some form under fresh management but the new boss is without some influential players.

Attacking midfielder Fraser hasn’t featured since the opening day win over Leyton Orient. Summer signing Camara has sat out of the last three League One games due to injury and powerful striker Chuks Aneke has been a long-term absentee.

Now, speaking to the South London Press, Appleton has provided an update with what he knows.

The Addicks boss said that while there is still a ‘bit of a grey area’ over Fraser and Camara, both players are progressing in their efforts to get back to fitness. The report says that they were told it is unlikely either Fraser or Camara return before the end of the month, to which Appleton replied:

“I’m not 100% sure myself. I think there is a little bit of a grey area with both, due to the type of injuries they are.

“All I do know is they are making progress. How much progress, I’ll stay in daily contact with Adam [Coe, head of medical] and try to get to the bottom of it.”

On Aneke, Appleton said he’s in a good place but eluded to putting a timescale on his absence.

“One thing is for sure, he seems in a good place – which is helpful. The better place you are mentally then you are going to recover and be ready to be involved.

“When it comes to timelines, I don’t want to disappoint people. What I would say is that in the conversations I’ve had with him he looks bubbly and he looks ready. Certainly back end of this week or start of this week we’ll have a better idea on timelines.”

Time will tell

It remains to be seen just how long the trio will be out but hopefully, some clarity over the injuries can emerge as Appleton gets more settled and into the swing of things. His understanding of the situation at the club will be growing every day and hopefully, that can translate into an upturn in on-pitch results.

Scottish midfielder Fraser is one of Charlton Athletic’s more influential players when on his game, so his return to fitness will be welcome, whenever that may be. He managed nine goals and five assists in 42 League One games last season.

Loan man Camara has struggled with injuries over the last year or so but his previous League One stint with Plymouth Argyle shows how important he could be.

Former Arsenal and MK Dons man Aneke has had a tough time with injuries too. Everyone knows just what he’s capable of from his first spell with the club and the hope will be that he can get back to that level once he’s fit again.