Bradford City loan man Rayhaan Tulloch has admitted he is unsure what the future holds for him.

Bradford City swooped to land the striker on loan from West Brom to bolster their attacking department on deadline day.

Tulloch, 22, was given the green light to leave the Hawthorns to get some more experience under his belt in League Two.

The player has speaking about his situation and has told the Telegraph & Argus (via BirminghamLive): “There’s always time, isn’t there, just look at Jamie Vardy and what he’s done. Anything can change in football. You can have one good season and end up in the Championship, so who knows. It’s about learning. When you go on loan, it’s completely different to your parent club.

“You’re more comfortable because you’ve been there for years and you know everybody. Then you get thrown into a completely different environment and it’s a bit of a shock to the system, but I think it’s character building.

“You grow as a player because you come out your comfort zone. Some young players go straight into the first team and kick on from there. Others have to go on loan like me and I think it’s helped me massively.”

Bradford option up front

Tulloch provides Bradford with another option up front and talks about whether he will eventually link up with them on a permanent basis will be for another day. His future will also depend on whether he is able to hit the ground running this season under Mark Hughes as the Bantams aim for promotion to League One.

The former England youth international is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June 2024. His parent club risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him in January or signs an extension to his deal in the meantime.

Tulloch has been on the books of the Baggies for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Championship outfit at various youth levels over recent years and has made seven first-team appearances.

The forward has also been shipped out away from the Hawthorns at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale and Dundalk in the past to boost his development. He spent last term with the latter and scored five goals in 19 outings for the League of Ireland club as he looks to make an impact at Bradford now.