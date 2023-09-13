Hull City host Coventry City in the Championship on Friday night.

Hull City went into this month’s international break in 6th place of the Championship table, having taken an impressive 10 points from their opening five games of the season.

The Tigers have claimed wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, and Leicester City so far, with a win on Friday able to take them level on points with 1st place Preston.

Coventry meanwhile sit in 14th after a fairly tough start. Mark Robins’ new-look side have put six points on the board so far; drawing their last three, with the last being a 3-3 draw at home to Watford.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City have been very impressive this season, and this two week break will have given Liam Rosenior even more time to get this fairly new-look side gelling.

“But Mark Robins will have also used this time effectively. His side have started fairly slow but it comes after a summer of change at the club, and I’m expecting them to come good eventually.

“Friday night games are always difficult to call, but I think this one will be a stalemate.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“The form is with Hull City and having enjoyed a promising start to the season, you have to think the Tigers will be hopeful of making it five games unbeaten.

“However, I feel the international break will have been really helpful for Coventry. Robins has had to gel his new-look squad together and over the two weeks off, I think the Sky Blues will have made some really strong strides forward.

“There’s no doubt that this will be a close one and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends level or if Hull take all three points. But, if things come together for the visitors, they could claim a big win.

“I’m backing Coventry to win 2-1. It could be a statement win for them after a tough few games to date.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Coventry City