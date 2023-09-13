3 players contracts Swindon Town need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Swindon Town have made a strong start to the new League Two season under boss Michael Flynn.

Swindon Town are unbeaten so far this term and have picked up 12 points from their opening six league fixtures.

The Robins are 5th in the table as they head into their upcoming clash against Walsall at home this weekend.

Here is a look at three of their players who are out of contract at the end of this campaign…

Charlie Austin

Swindon swooped to sign the experienced striker earlier this year following his spell in Australia with Brisbane Roar. He has since bolstered the frontline at the County Ground.

The Wiltshire outfit will have a decision to make regarding his long-term future as this season progresses. At the age of 34, he is showing no signs of slowing down as he looks to help his current club gain promotion to League One.

Frazer Blake-Tracey

The Robins made his move from Burton Albion permanent back in January on a one-and-a-half year deal that expires in June 2024. He impressed on loan during the first-half of the last campaign.

Blake-Tracey, 28, is a useful option for Flynn to have at left-back. He has played for the likes of King’s Lynn Town and Peterborough United in the past.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Swindon took a chance on him back in 2022 after his spell at Pafos in Cyprus. He rose up through the academy ranks at Aston Villa and went on to play 17 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers and Derby County to gain experience.

The forward provides strong competition in attacking areas for the Robins and they will need to keep tabs on his contract situation over the next few months.