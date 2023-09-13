3 player contracts Wigan Athletic need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Wigan Athletic are currently sat in 21st place in the League One and are three points from safety.

Wigan Athletic started the season with a points deduction and have won three out of their opening six league outings.

The Latics managed to keep hold of boss Shaun Maloney over the summer and are hoping for a successful campaign.

They have a few players who are out of contract next year and here is a look at three individuals they risk losing for free in 2024…

Jason Kerr

The defender has had his injury problems over recent times and is due to become a free agent at the end of this term. Wigan signed the Scotsman back in 2021 from St Johnstone and he has since made 50 appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Kerr, 26, helped the club gain promotion from the third tier in his first year. He will be eager to return to the action as soon as possible now.

Stephen Humphrys

He has made a steady start to this season and has found the net twice already. The Latics landed him in 2021 from Rochdale and it has taken him a while to find his feet at the DW Stadium.

The striker spent time away on loan at Hearts and scored five goals in 25 outings for the Edinburgh. He is now back with Maloney’s side and has a big point to prove.

Charlie Wyke

Wigan gave him a three-year deal when they signed him from Sunderland in 2021. The forward is a big player up front for them these days and has five goals to his name already in this campaign.

They will be desperate to keep hold of him for longer and have until next June to secure an extension.