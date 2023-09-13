3 player contracts West Brom need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

West Brom’s hands were somewhat tied in the summer transfer window. But Carlos Corberan continues to deliver decent results on the pitch.

After a tough summer transfer window, many would’ve predicted that West Brom would be down near the wrong end of the table.

But Corberan continues to work his magic with his side having taken seven points from their opening five games of the season to find themsleves in 11th.

The near future still looks fairly bleak for the Baggies, though, who have some important players out of contract in a year’s time.

Here we look at three player contracts that West Brom need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt looked like a really good signing when Valerien Ismael brought him to the club. But he’s failed to kick on and he sees his contract expire at the end of the season.

He looks like he has a chance to impress this season though. On loan at Middlesbrough last season, Mowatt put in some good performances, especially in the latter part of the season, so there’s hope yet that he can deliver for West Brom.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips really proved his worth under Corberan last season. The Spaniard’s arrival brought the best out of Phillips before injury curtailed his season, but he’s back now, and back in the XI.

The 32-year-old has featured five times in the league so far this season, scoring once. Should he put in a good campaign for West Brom then he could be one who’s handed a new deal.

Erik Pieters

Last summer, Erik Pieters joined as a free agent and went on to put in some very good performances for the club in the 2022/23 campaign.

And the 35-year-old has since featured four times in this campaign after earning an extended deal. Despite his age, he remains a very useful player for West Brom, and like he did last season, he could earn himself another year-long extension if he puts in a good campaign for the Baggies.