3 player contracts Southampton need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Southampton underwent a lot of change both on and off the field this summer.

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League proved the catalyst for a lot of much-needed change at the club.

In terms of players, there were a number of signings and a number of departures, with the Saints making a lot of money from the sales of Nathan Tella, James Ward-Prowse, and Romeo Lavia.

And next summer could be another busy one for the club with a handful of players coming to the ends of their contracts.

Here we look at three player contracts that the Saints need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Che Adams

Che Adams is the main contractual concern for the Saints right now.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and came close to leaving the club during the summer transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs having been linked.

Whether or not he signs an extended deal remains to be seen. But if there’s no sign of him extending his stay, a January sale could become a very realistic possibility for the Scot.

Stuart Armstrong

Luckily for the Saints, they don’t have too many key players out of contract next summer. But Stuart Armstrong is another who sees his deal expire next year and with Armstrong having played an important role so far this season, he could be one who the club looks to keep around.

He’s started four of Southampton’s opening five league games this season. He’s proving to be a very useful player under Martin and if he has a good season, he could soon give the club a contract decision to mull over.

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong remains under contract until 2025. But the striker looks to be in store for a very prolific 2023/24 campaign with four goals already to his name, and if that’s the case then he could come into transfer headlines next summer.

And next summer he’ll have just one year left on his contract, so Southampton could find themselves in another difficult position; similar to the one with Adams this summer.

Armstrong has struggled since his 2021 move from Blackburn Rovers but he’s certainly proving his worth in the Championship.