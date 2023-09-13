3 player contracts QPR need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

This summer was a testing one for QPR, and next summer looks like it’ll be another challenging one for Gareth Ainsworth’s side too.

QPR had a lot of work to do in the transfer market this summer.

The R’s remain fairly light on bodies but they’re holding their own in the Championship, currently sitting in 17th place of the table after the opening five games.

Next summer sees a number of key players come to the end of their contracts, and here we look at three player contracts QPR need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Sam Field

The well-liked midfielder scooped all the club awards last season, following an impressive 2023/24 campaign in the Championship.

He had his suitors in the summer but he remains at QPR. Though the club will certainly be worried about what the next year or so holds for Field with the player out of contract at the end of the season.

Of all the names out of contract next year, Field’s may be the most concerning.

Jimmy Dunne

Centre-back Jimmy Dunne is also out of contract at the end of the season.

He’s yet to feature this season after suffering a shoulder injury in pre-seaosn, but his eventual return to the side will be a welcome one.

Dunne has been a decent player for QPR since his arrival from Burnley in 2021, and his contract will be another worrying one for QPR who are already light on centre-backs.

Chris Willock

Lastly, Chris Willock sees his deal expire in the summer after having a one-year option triggered earlier in the year.

He’s a player with definite ability but he’s often been inconsistent in the Championship, with injury and a lack of match fitness having held him back too.

Willock might be one that the club looks to cash in on in January, though how much they could claim for the player remains to be seen; QPR might be forced to accept a cut-price fee for the ex-Arsenal man.