3 player contracts Preston North End need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

After five games of the 2023/24 season, Preston North End sit in 1st place of the Championship table.

In what is their ninth-straight season in the Championship, Preston North End could finally be about to earn promotion, with Ryan Lowe’s side having started very well.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their opening five, winning their last four to open up a one-point lead at the top of the second tier table.

As ever though, Preston will continue to build steadily towards the Premier League, and next year sees some key players coming to the end of their contract.

Here we look at three player contracts Preston need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Alan Browne

Club captain Alan Browne is one of those out of contract at the end of the season. He’s played every minute of Championship football for Preston so far this season, having also started both of Republic of Ireland’s international fixtures this month.

The Preston stalwart has had his ups and downs but he remains a hugely important player for the club. At 28 years old as well, he’s only just coming into the prime years of his career.

Brad Potts

Brad Potts is another Preston stalwart who’s played every minute in the Championship so far this season.

The versatile 29-year-old has been a very good servant to the club so far, now playing on the right-side of a fluid back-five for Preston.

Like Browne, he’s another who could only just be coming into the prime years of his career, so there could be plenty more for him to offer Preston.

Ben Whiteman

Ben Whiteman is currently sidelined with an injury sustained at the end of last season.

He joined from Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign and has steadily become a key player for the club, with his fine form last season reportedly catching the attention of Fulham.

What the future holds for Whiteman remains to be seen. He’ll be solely focused on returning to fitness and if he does, and plays well, there could be more transfer interest which could make his contractual situation tricky.