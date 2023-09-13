3 player contracts Leicester City need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Leicester City have a big year ahead as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leicester City have enjoyed a strong start to the new season but after falling to their first defeat against Hull City just before the international break, Enzo Maresca and co will be keen to find form again when they return to action.

Player contracts is something the club need to monitor though and here, we put forward three the Foxes need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho is now in his seventh season as a Leicester City player and after relegation, many might have thought the Nigerian talisman would move on. He had a host of interest from other clubs but ultimately, the 26-year-old has stayed put.

His contract is up next summer though and regardless of whether Leicester look on course for promotion or not, you would think Iheanacho will attract interest again if his situation hasn’t been resolved.

He’s someone who could draw pre-contract interest or English teams could try to strike a cut-price deal.

Jannik Vestergaard

Towering Danish centre-back Vestergaard has had his fair share of criticism since signing from Southampton in the summer of 2021 but under Maresca, he has played the full 90 minutes in all five Championship games.

Whether that continues after Conor Coady’s return to fitness, time will tell. However, if Maresca sees him as a valuable part of his backline, a new contract will be worth considering for the club. His deal expires next summer and you would think his future is heavily dependent on whether or not he can maintain his place in the team.

Hamza Choudhury

Choudhury is a player who hasn’t found regular minutes under Maresca but given what he can offer, he’s one that would be worth keeping. He offers a grit and physicality in the middle of the park that others perhaps don’t, making him a valuable player to have in the squad.

It has been reported that contract talks are planned, so time will tell if an agreement can be reached.