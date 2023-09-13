3 player contracts Derby County need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Derby County will be keen to find some form after the international break having won three and lost three of their six League One games so far.

Derby County sit in 11th place in the League One table and will be keen to kick on after the break following a stop-start campaign to date. The aim will be to fight it out for promotion again after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season.

A whole host of players are out of contract at the end of this season though, so that will be on the Rams hierarchy’s mind alongside on-pitch matters. With that said, here are three player contracts Derby County need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

Max Bird

Any number of influential academy graduates could have been put forward with star defender Eiran Cashin, midfielder Louie Sibley and emerging talent Darren Robinson also out of contract at the end of this season.

Bird features on this list though because an injury prevented Hull City from swooping for him in the summer. A return to fitness over the coming months could pave the way for their interest to reignite and without a new contract agreement, he could be lost for a lower fee or on a Bosman transfer further down the line.

As an influential player for the Rams, losing him on the cheap would be a blow.

Liam Thompson

Thompson had found a spot in Warne’s side in the early stages of the season but like Bird, he has now been cast to the sidelines after suffering a quad injury in pre-season.

He’s been in fine form this season and while his injury is a big blow, losing him on the cheap later this season would be even worse. Thompson is a player the club need to tie down sooner rather than later before bigger clubs start sniffing around.

Martyn Waghorn

At 33, Waghorn is at the later end of his career but with five goals in five League One games this season, he’s showing he can still be a valuable figure at this level after a tough couple of years since first leaving Derby County.

If he can maintain this form over the campaign, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be offered an extension having only penned a one-year deal upon arrival in August.