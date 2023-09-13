3 player contracts Barnsley need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Barnsley are sat in 9th position in the League One table after the opening six league fixtures.

Barnsley lost Michael Duff to Championship side Swansea City over the summer and subsequently replaced him with former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins.

The Tykes are two points off the play-offs and are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Burton Albion.

In the meantime, here are three players who are out of contract at Oakwell at the end of this season…

Herbie Kane

The 24-year-old, who is a former England youth international, penned a four-year deal with Barnsley when he signed back in 2020 and that is due to expire in June 2024. He played a key role in their rise into the top six in the last campaign and is a proven performer at third tier level.

Kane was on the books at Liverpool for seven years before his move to South Yorkshire and played twice for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from Anfield at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to gain experience.

Devante Cole

He scored 16 goals in all competitions last term and has already found the net six times this season. The Tykes face a real battle to keep hold of him down the line.

They risk losing him for free next summer if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms on an extension. He has also played for the likes of Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic in the past.

Nicky Cadden

The left wing-back joined Barnsley from Forest Green Rovers last year and has turned into a decent addition. He put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract.

He has since 49 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists.