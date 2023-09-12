The 8 players who left Port Vale at the end of last season and where they are now

Port Vale are sat in 4th position in the League One table after a decent start to the new season under Andy Crosby.

Port Vale were beaten 7-0 away at Barnsley on the opening day but have since gone six games unbeaten in the league.

The Valiants are hoping that they can surprise a few in this campaign and have picked up 13 points already.

Here is a look at where their departed players from the end of last term have ended up going this summer…

David Worrall

His contract at Port Vale expired at the end of June and he has subsequently been snapped up by Barrow in League Two. The winger has made just under 600 appearances in his career to date.

Mal Benning

The left-back, who moved to Vale Park in 2021 having previously been on the books at Walsall and Mansfield Town, played 80 times during his two-year spell. He now plays for fellow third tier outfit Shrewsbury Town under Matt Taylor.

Jamie Proctor

Like Worrall, the experienced striker has also linked up with Barrow. The ex-Rotherham United and Preston North End man chipped in with 15 goals in 55 outings for the Valiants before his exit.

Rory Holden

The 26-year-old wasn’t able to make much of an impact last season following his switch from Walsall. He has since made the move to Wales to join The New Saints for a new challenge.

Tom Pett

Port Vale decided not to extend his stay a few months ago and he remains a free agent as he considers his next move in the game. The midfielder has had stints at Wealdstone, Stevenage and Lincoln City in the past.

Derek Agyakwa – Free agent

Sammy Robinson – Free agent

Lucas Covolan – Maidstone United