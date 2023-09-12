The 7 players who left Bristol Rovers at the end of last season and where they are now

Bristol Rovers haven’t had the smoothest start to the 2023/24 campaign as they look to kick on under the management of Joey Barton.

Bristol Rovers have won just one of their first six games in League One. That sole win alongside three draws and two defeats leaves the Gas in 18th place with six points from as many games.

The hope will be that Rovers can kick on as the campaign progresses as new faces settle into life at the Memorial Stadium.

There were a string of exits over the summer, some of which came upon the expiry of contracts. Here, we look at those who left and where they are now…

Harry Anderson

26-year-old winger Anderson was among the players not offered new terms at Bristol Rovers, ending his stay with the club after two years. He’s stayed in League One though, linking up with Stevenage on a free transfer.

Paul Coutts

Midfield veteran Coutts returned to play in Scotland for the first time since 2008, joining Highland League side Inverurie Locos after 68 appearances for the Gas in two years.

Calum MacDonald

MacDonald has stayed in the EFL after his release, penning a deal with League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town.

Alex Rodman

Alex Rodman was an EFL mainstay over the course of his career, spending five years with Bristol Rovers before hanging up the boots upon the expiry of his deal. He managed 11 goals and five assists in 96 games for the Gas before his exit.

Glenn Whelan

Former Stoke City and Aston Villa midfielder also opted to retire at the end of last season. He has become part of Barton’s coaching team.

Anssi Jaakkola

The same goes for Finnish shot-stopper Jaakkolla. He was offered the role as goalkeeping coach after bringing an end to his career, opting to take up the role under Barton.

Nick Anderton

Anderton was forced to retire in April while he fought bone cancer, with his departure being made contractually official in Bristol Rovers’ retained list. Fans across the EFL rejoiced last week when the 27-year-old announced that recent scans displayed no signs of active disease.