The 7 players who left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and where they are now

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to push for a play-off spot again this season after just missing out on the top six in the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn Rovers freshened up their ranks with seven new signings over the course of the summer transfer window. There were sales of Ashley Phillips, Thomas Kaminski, Tayo Edun and James Brown, but free transfer exits also paved the way for fresh additions.

But just where are those who left at the end of last season upon the expiry of their contracts? We take a look here…

Ben Brereton Diaz

The saga surrounding Chilean star Brereton Diaz went on for some time and it was certainly well-documented. However, it was the expectation for some time that he would join Villareal and after a pre-contract agreement, that proved to be the case.

Since signing, Brereton Diaz has played three times and is hunting his first goal contribution.

Bradley Dack

After two ACL injuries, Dack struggled to get back to his best and nail down a place under Tomasson.

He has since reunited with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, managing a goal and an assist in four Championship games since.

Dan Butterworth

23-year-old forward Butterworth looked like a promising player but he wasn’t able to make a telling impact in his step up to senior football. Since his release, he’s joined League One side Carlisle United, penning a deal until 2025.

Daniel Ayala

Veteran centre-back Ayala has remained without a club since his exit from Ewood Park. As a free agent, he’d be a shrewd addition for anyone in need of another option at the back.

Sam Burns

After a few months out of the game, Burns was snapped up by Bootle, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West. He’ll be hopeful of pushing his way back up the leagues after managing a decent record in youth football.

Dan Pike

Pike left Rovers with a good amount of senior experience to his name after loan spells with the likes of AFC Fylde. He’s stayed in the EFL with Tranmere Rovers, who are now under the interim management of Nigel Adkins after Ian Dawes’ sacking.

Aidan Dowling

Dowling is another who left Rovers after gaining plenty of experience out on loan. He’s now in Northern Ireland with Larne, where he has been serving as no.2 behind starting ‘keeper Rohan Ferguson.