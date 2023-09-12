The 7 players who left Barrow at the end of last season and where they are now

Barrow are positioned in 8th place in the League Two table after the opening six league fixtures.

Barrow have made a decent start to the new season and will be eager to keep their momentum going under boss Pete Wild.

The Bluebirds cut ties with a few players at the end of the last campaign as they looked to cut down the size of their squad.

Here is a look at where their departed individuals ended up going this summer…

Mark Ellis

Barrow signed him back in 2021 to add more competition and depth to their defensive department. The defender ended up having loan spells away at Solihull Moors, Torquay United and York City and now plays his football for Chorley in the National League North.

Joe Grayson

The Bluebirds made the decision not to extend his contract when it expired at the end of June and he subsequently become a free agent. He had temporary stints at Dundee and Stockport County during his time at Holker Street and is now on the books at Gateshead in the National League.

Solomon Nwabuokei

Wild landed him last year to bolster his options in the middle of the park but the former Woking man wasn’t able to make an impact in the Football League. He has since dropped back into the fifth tier to link up with Eastleigh.

Benni Smales-Braithwaite

The Cumbrians took a gamble on him following his exit from Southampton in August last year and he played twice last term before he was shipped out on loan to Warrington Rylands, Curzon Ashton and Guiseley to get some experience. The attacker has moved to Denmark now to join Vendsyssel FF.

Scott Moloney – Free agent

David Moyo – Free agent

Pawel Zuk – Fc United of Manchester