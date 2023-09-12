The 6 players who left Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season and where they are now

Shrewsbury Town parted company with Steve Cotterill at the end of last season and have since turned to Matt Taylor.

Shrewsbury Town also cut ties with a few players earlier this summer and announced some departures on their retained list.

The Shrews are currently positioned in 14th place in the League One table after the first six games of the new campaign.

Here is a look at where their departed individuals have ended up going this summer…

Jaden Bevan

Shrewsbury made the tough decision not to extend the goalkeeper’s contract when it expired at the end of June. He has since dropped into non-league to join Barwell and will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt.

Rekeil Pyke

The striker joined the Shrews back in 2020 to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. He went on to make 77 appearances and chipped in with five goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Scunthorpe United during his time at the club. He was snapped up by Grimsby Town in League Two by Paul Hurst in June and penned a two-year contract at Blundell Park.

Charlie Caton

He rose up through the ranks at New Meadow and was loaned out to Chester in the last campaign to get some experience and boost his development. The National League North outfit have since signed him on a permanent basis after he caught their eye during his temporary stint.

Kade Craig

Shrewsbury landed the 20-year-old back in 2021 after he had a spell at Birmingham City but he wasn’t able to nail down a place in the senior team. Solihull Moors of the National League have signed him following his spell at AFC Telford United last term.

Josh Barlow – Banbury United

Xander Parke – Free agent