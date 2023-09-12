The 6 players who left Exeter City at the end of last season and where they are now

Exeter City have made a strong start to the new League One season under boss Gary Caldwell.

Exeter City turned to the former Wigan Athletic manager when Matt Taylor left for Rotherham United in the Championship during the last campaign.

They are currently positioned in 3rd place in the table after the first seven games and have accumulated 13 points so far.

Here is a look at where the players who left the Grecians at the end of last term have ended up going this summer…

Josh Key

Exeter were keen to keep hold of the 23-year-old following the expiration of his contract at the end of June. However, they lost him when Swansea City of the second tier came calling.

Archie Collins

He was a key player in the middle of the park for the Devon club and his deal also ran out a few months ago. The midfielder, who is a product of the academy, ended up joining fellow third tier outfit Peterborough United.

Kevin McDonald

The Scotsman injected useful experience into Caldwell’s midfield department and has racked up over 550 appearances in his career to date following spells at Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham in the past. He now plays his football in League Two for Bradford City under Mark Hughes.

Jamal Blackman

Exeter decided against offering him an extension and he was subsequently snapped up by Burton Albion. He was first choice between the sticks last season and played 41 games in all competitions before heading out the exit door.

Jack Sparkes

He rose up through the youth ranks and made 150 outings altogether, chipping in with nine goals from left wing-back. The 22-year-old is now on the books at Portsmouth.

Jevani Brown

The striker scored 21 goals in 81 matches for the Grecians during his time with the club. However, he left and Bristol Rovers decided to land him.