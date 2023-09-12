The 17 players who left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and where they are now

Huddersfield Town managed to stay up in the Championship last season under Neil Warnock.

Huddersfield Town published their retained list at the end of last term and announced that a number of players would be leaving the club as they prepared for this campaign.

They are currently sat in 21st place in the table and have picked up four points from their opening five league fixtures.

Here is a look at where their departed individuals have all ended up going this summer…

Tomas Vaclik

Huddersfield signed him back in January on a free transfer to add more competition to their goalkeeping department and he penned a short-term deal. He now plays his football in America for MLS outfit New England Revolution.

Florian Kamberi

The Terriers decided against handing him a contact extension at the end of June and he remains available as a free agent as he weighs up his options. League One side Fleetwood Town have looked into landing him, as reported by the Daily Record.

Ryan Schofield

Portsmouth swooped to sign him on a free transfer following his departure from Warnock’s side. Prior to his exit, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at the John Smith’s Stadium and had made 35 first-team appearances.

Matty Daly

Huddersfield opted against keeping hold of the midfielder earlier this summer and he was snapped up by Harrogate Town. He spent the last campaign on loan with Simon Weaver’s side in League Two and has also had stints at Hartlepool United and Bradford City in the past.

Romoney Crichlow

He helped Bradford reach the play-offs last season during his temporary stint at Valley Parade and has since landed a move higher up a division. Peterborough United offered him a deal following his exit from the Terriers.

Danny Grant – Bohemians

Joseph Johnson – Hull City

Ernaldo Krasniqi – Free agent

Donay O’Brien-Brady – Peterborough United

Michael Parker – Shrewsbury Town

Michael Roxburgh – Spennymoor Town

Hakeem Sandah – Free agent

Tyree Sanusi – Free agent

Sam Taylor – Free agent

Ajay Weston – Hull City

Sonny Whittingham – Free agent

Rolando Aarons – Free agent