The 10 players who left Gillingham at the end of last season and where they are now

Gillingham have made an impressive start to the new League Two season under the guidance of boss Neil Harris.

Gillingham find themselves top of the table after the first seven league fixtures and have picked up 15 points.

The Kent outfit published their retained list at the end of the last campaign and announced that a number of players would be leaving the club as they trimmed down the size of their squad.

Here is a look to see where their departed individuals have ended up going this summer….

Stuart O’Keefe

He made 131 appearances for Gillingham and chipped in with five goals from midfield during his four-year spell. However, he wasn’t offered a new contract and has since been snapped up by Aldershot Town in the National League for a new chapter in his career.

Ben Reeves

The former Northern Ireland international, who is 31-years-old, remains a free agent and will be considering his options in the game. His deal expired at the end of June and he wasn’t offered a new one.

Scott Kashket

He joined the Gills last year to add more competition and cover to their striking department and ended up scoring three goals in 36 outings. The forward now plays his football for fellow fourth tier outfit Sutton United.

Lewis Page

Harris swooped to sign him on a short-term deal back in February and he has dropped into non-league now to join Dagenham and Redbridge. The left-back has also been on the books at West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Exeter City, Harrogate Town and Mansfield Town in the past.

Jordan Green

Gillingham offered him a deal in July last year after he had a trial. The winger now plays for Ramsgate in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Olly Lee – Retired

Bailey Akehurst – Hastings United

Will Dempsey – Folkestone Invicta

Elliott Moore – Folkestone Invicta

Freddie Carter – Cray Wanderers