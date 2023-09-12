Swansea City are set to offer Nathan Wood a new contract in a bid to fend off further transfer interest, as per the Swansea Independent.

Swansea City defender Wood looked like a promising prospect long before moving to South Wales last summer.

He broke through Middlesbrough’s youth ranks at a young age and gained senior experience in spells with Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian. Wood also played 14 times for Boro’s first-team and at just 21, he already has 50 Championship appearances to his name.

The Teesside-born starlet made big strides forward last season and following Russell Martin’s move from Swansea to Southampton, Wood was the subject of strong interest from the Saints over the summer.

However, Wood ultimately stayed with the Swans and now, the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The Swansea Independent reports that Swansea have made Wood’s representatives aware of their intention to offer him a new deal. They will make their approach formal once he returns from international duty with England’s U21s, with a three-year offer lined up.

Further interest inevitable?

The Southampton bids didn’t mark the first time Wood has drawn interest. In April, both Arsenal and Spurs were said to be monitoring his developments at Swansea City, though that didn’t develop into anything further over the summer.

Given Wood’s promise and how well he developed last summer, it seems inevitable that more interest will arise.

Martin is obviously a big admirer and he’s been keen on bringing him to Southampton but selling to a divisional rival – especially one that has already taken your manager – will surely not appeal to the Swans.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out but wide scale interest feels inevitable looking forward. Securing a new long-term deal would protect Wood’s future and Swansea’s interests, with his deal currently up at the end of this season.