Stockport County staff member leaves for Carlisle United

Carlisle United have appointed Jake Simpson as their new Head of Performance from Stockport County, as announced by their official club website.

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has brought his son to Brunton Park to bolster his backroom staff.

Simpson, 32, has been with Stockport since February last year and has now left for a new chapter in his career.

The Cumbrians beat the Hatters in the League Two play-off final at Wembley last season on penalties to secure their place in League One.

Carlisle bolster backroom staff

Simpson had playing spells at Blackburn Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Workington and Lancaster City before hanging up his boots in 2017. He then delved into the coaching world as Strength & Conditioning Coach at Chesterfield.

The Oxford-born man then worked at Carlisle before linking up with Dave Challinor for the first time at AFC Fylde. He later followed him to Hartlepool United as Head of Sports Science and then Stockport.

Simpson worked at Edgeley Park as the Hatters won the National League title last year and secured their place back in the Football League after an 11-year absence. They finished 4th in the table last term and narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to Northampton Town.

Stockport beat North West rivals Salford City at the semi-finals stage over two legs in the play-offs but were beaten by Carlisle in the final.

Simpson has now made the decision to leave and link up with his father and Challinor will now have to find a replacement.

The Cumbrians have picked up six points from their first seven games in the third tier and are four points above the drop zone. They drew 2-2 away at Stevenage last time out with Joe Garner scoring a late equaliser.