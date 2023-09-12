Journalist Darren Witcoop says that QPR are keen to hand Sinclair Armstrong a long-term contract at the club, following his impressive start to the 2023/24 season.

Armstrong has been a bright spark for Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR this season.

The R’s boss has shown a lot of faith in the 20-year-old, handing him five appearances in the Championship so far this season, with a return of one goal and one assist.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract next summer but QPR have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Witcoop though says that QPR are keen to reward him with a long-term contract. He tweeted last night:

QPR are keen to reward highly-rated striker Sinclair Armstrong with a new long-term deal. The Ireland international’s current contract runs until next summer with the option of a further year. #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) September 11, 2023

Armstrong has started four of QPR’s five opening league games this season, shining in the 2-1 win at Cardiff City in which the youngster scored one and assisted the other in a 2-1 win.

Lyndon Dykes’ recent absence has given Armstrong a run in the starting XI though whether or not the Scottish international returns straight into the no.9 spot remains to be seen, given Armstrong’s impressive form.

A new deal?

Armstrong is certainly a prospect for QPR. He remains under contract, effectively, for two more years, but the R’s look like they’re planning ahead with this one.

They’ve been hurt with contractual situations in the past and acting now before any teams start to show an interest in Armstrong seems like a very wise move.

And with Ainsworth giving the Irishman plenty of first-team exposure, there should be every reason for Armstrong to want to commit his long-term future to the club.

It’s been a tough run of games for QPR this season but they’re holding their own so far, with Armstrong having been a key player.