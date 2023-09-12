Leicester City are planning on contract talks with midfielder Hamza Choudhury as potential suitors monitor his situation, as per TEAMtalk.

Leicester City have seen midfielder Choudhury come through the academy ranks and into the first-team over the years.

The 25-year-old hasn’t always been a regular with the Foxes but he has played 89 times for the club across all competitions. He spent last season on loan with Watford, playing 37 times for the Hornets while his parent club were relegated from the Premier League.

Choudhury is now in the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium but TEAMtalk reports that Leicester have pencilled in talks over a new contract in a bid to keep the Loughborough-born ace.

A number of clubs are said to be keeping an eye on his situation with his contract up in 2024. The Championship promotion hopefuls want to fend off interest before January by tying him down to a deal that will continue his long-term affiliation with the club.

One to hold onto?

Choudhury hasn’t started a Championship game under Enzo Maresca yet. He’s made three brief appearances off the bench, finding starts in EFL Cup wins over Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers.

He might not have a particularly prevalent role to play in the middle of the park but as a proper defensive-minded midfielder, he may yet have an important part to play in coming on and helping the Foxes see out games in the latter stages. And in matches where Maresca would prefer to have a physical, combative presence in midfield, Choudhury could be the man to turn to.

With interest emerging as well, it would be a shame to let him go on a free transfer next summer or on a pre-contract too.

Time will tell just how much action Choudhury finds this season but with the club reportedly keen to hold contract talks, it seems Maresca and co see a place for him in their plans moving forward.