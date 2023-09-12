Leeds United’s only offer for Fortuna Dusseldorf star Ao Tanaka came in at £3.1m via email, a report from BILD has shared.

Leeds United’s hunt for midfielders saw them linked with a whole host of players over the course of the summer window.

Eventually, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev came in to bolster Daniel Farke’s ranks. Among the other players rumoured to be on the Whites’ radar was Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka, who plays for 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Now, German outlet BILD has shared the extent of Leeds’ interest in the midfielder.

They report that a bid of €3.7m (around £3.1m) came in from the Championship club for Tanaka via email. That was the only offer Dusseldorf received for the 25-year-old over the summer, resulting in him staying put ahead of the new season.

It is added that time will tell if a new attempt is made in January but if Tanaka wants to move on, it could be that he and his representatives have to go out of their way to find a club rather than wait for interest.

Could Leeds move in the winter?

Tanaka is fresh off the back of netting in Japan’s 4-1 win over Germany at the weekend. He would have been a solid addition to Leeds United’s midfield ranks in the summer, but it would be a surprise if they return this winter.

The signings of Kamara and Gruev means the Whites are now well-stocked in the middle of the park. They signed alongside Ethan Ampadu in the summer and with Jamie Shackleton, Darko Gyabi, Archie Gray and Lewis Bate all other options in the middle, Farke has suitable depth there.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out but if Leeds are to do business in January, it would be a surprise to see them sign another midfielder unless one or two move on.