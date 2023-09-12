Coady joined Leicester City from Wolves in the summer.

The 30-year-old joined in a reported £7.5million deal which could later rise to £8.5million, being one of several big money signings for the Foxes this summer.

But Coady is yet to make his debut for the Foxes. He sustained a fractured foot in pre-season and he’s been sidelined since.

Speaking in a recent interview on BBC5Live though (as quoted by Leicestershire Live), Coady revealed positive news about his injury, saying:

“It happened two weeks into pre-season, I was gutted. It was something that I tried to play through it a little bit but then realised there was something wrong, I ended up with a fracture in my foot.

“I’ve never been injured before, so to come here and get it when I did was shocking timing if I’m being completely honest, but it’s something now I’m looking forward. I’m back on the grass now with the boys, I’m training, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling strong, and hopefully we can attack the season now as much as we can.”

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City won all six of their opening games of the 2023/24 season before defeat at Hull City last time out, finding themselves in 3rd place of the table going into this international break.

A welcome return…

Leicester City have only conceded four goals in their opening five Championship fixtures. But they’ve only kept one clean sheet in those five too.

So having someone with Coady’s experience and quality in the defensive line will surely be a boost for Maresca, who’s done a good job so far, though there’s definite room for improvement with this Leicester City side.

It looks like Coady still has a way to go before he’s able to make his debut for the Foxes and expect Maresca to not rush him back to action.

But for the Foxes, Coady will be a very welcome return as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Up next for Leicester is a trip to Southampton on Friday night.