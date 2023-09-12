How’s former Watford man Joseph Hungbo faring at FC Nurnberg following his summer sale?

Watford recruited Joseph Hungbo in the summer of 2019, bringing him in after his exit from Crystal Palace.

Watford first gave Hungbo game time in the academy before sending him out on loan. He spent time with Aldershot and Ross County before remaining in and around the first-team picture in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

He would head out on loan again in January though, but this time to Championship rivals Huddersfield Town. There, Hungbo held down a fairly regular role under Neil Warnock and he ended the season well, scoring twice in three wins to end the Terriers’ campaign on a high.

The 23-year-old’s promising displays had sections of Watford fans excited to see him land a chance in their senior side over the summer but the club instead opted to offload him.

German second-tier side FC Nurnberg snapped him up for an undisclosed fee, ending his time at Watford after four years.

But just how is Hungbo getting on since his move to the 2.Bundesliga?

Hungbo at Nurnberg

Like Watford, Nurnberg are only in the early stages of their season.

They’ve played five games thus far, winning two, drawing one and losing two. Hungbo has played in three games across all competitions, starting the first two games of the season before a spell on the sidelines with knee problems over August.

As a result, he missed league wins over VfL Osnabruck and Wehen Wiesbaden and a 9-1 thrashing of FC Oberneuland in the DfB-Pokal.

Hungbo returned to action off the bench against FC Kaiserslautern just before the international break though, so he’ll be keen to help his side find form while getting his place in the starting XI back. The London-born winger is yet to come up with a goal contribution but when back to 100%, the hope will be he can replicate the levels he showed off the bench in the latter stages of his time at Huddersfield Town.

There have been plenty of English players who have found success abroad after starting in their home country and Hungbo will be hopeful of doing the same after his time at Watford.