Do Watford have an option to buy Newcastle United loan man Jamal Lewis?

Watford signed Jamal Lewis on loan from Newcastle United this summer, with the defender being one of six new arrivals at Vicarage Road this summer.

Lewis, 25, looks like a solid signing for Watford. But the Northern Irishman is yet to make his debut for the club with a calf injury currently keeping him out of action.

It comes amid a tough start for the Hornets who haven’t won a Championship game since the opening day of the season; Valerien Ismael’s side now sit in 18th place of the table with five points from their opening five games.

Lewis’ eventual comeback will be a huge boost for Watford. But do the Hornets have an option to buy the Newcastle United man?

An option to buy?

Upon confirming the loan signing of Lewis from Newcastle United, Watford also confirmed that they do in fact have an option to buy the 30-cap Northern Ireland international.

But the terms of the option to buy remain unclear, with the potential fee not mentioned.

As per Transfermarkt, Lewis’ current market value is €6million (£5.16million). But should the Magpies sell then they might be keen to recoup the £15million that they paid for Lewis in 2020, so it could be a costly move for Watford.

A fee of somewhere between £5million and £15million might be a starting point for Watford, though whether or not they’d be willing to spend that much on one player remains to be seen.

Lewis though has a chance to remind everyone of his abilities this season. He remains a good player but Newcastle’s influx of new players over the past couple of seasons has forced him down the pecking order.

Watford return to action v Birmingham City this weekend, but how far Lewis is off making his debut remains to be seen.