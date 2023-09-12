Do Southampton have options to buy any of their loan players?

Southampton impressed in the summer transfer window, capping it with the late signing of Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

In total, Southampton signed eight new players this summer, making use of the free and loan markets whilst also spending money on the likes of Shea Charles and Stewart.

The Saints have started steadily this season, albeit going into this month’s international break on the back of a 5-0 humbling away at Sunderland.

But hopes are high and so too are expectations for Southampton this year as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

And the end of the season could also see some of their loan contingency made permanent players. Here we look at Southampton’s four on loan players and whether or not the club has options to buy any of them…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Southampton pulled off a very impressive loan signing in Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who was on the bench for Southampton’s last outing at the Stadium of Light.

And The Athletic previously reported that the Saints have an obligation to buy Harwood-Bellis for around £20million, should they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate was a summer-long target for Southampton, who eventually got the deal over the line.

But there’s no indication online that suggests Southampton have either an option to buy the Everton man, or an eventual obligation either.

Given Everton’s struggles this season and the possibility of them being relegated to the Championship, it’d be understandable if they didn’t insert a permanent cause when loaning Holgate to Southampton.

Flynn Downes

Flynn Downes is another player who Southampton worked hard to sign this summer. He reunited with Martin having previously flourished under his guidance at Swansea City, but whether or not there’s a permanent option in this deal remains to be seen.

Like Holgate, there’s no clear answer. But it was previously suggested that West Ham were wary about inserting an option to buy, so it may be safer to assume that there’s no option or obligation for the Saints to buy Downes at any point.

Ryan Fraser

The experienced Ryan Fraser is another Premier League player who’s joined Southampton on loan for this season.

He’s joined from Newcastle United for the 2023/24 campaign having fallen out of favour at St James’ Park. But despite that, it’s reported that there’s no option to buy in his Southampton loan deal.