Do Leicester City have options to buy any of their loan players?

Leicester City made good use of the loan market this summer, bringing in four players on temporary deals.

Leicester City underwent a lot of change this summer.

The Foxes appointed a new manager in Enzo Maresca and said goodbye to two long-standing, key players in James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Leicester also made their share of new signings following relegation from the Premier League, bringing in nine new players, with four of those arriving on loan; Callum Doyle, Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun, and Issahaku Fatawu.

But do the Foxes have options to buy any of their loan contingency?

Callum Doyle

Leicester City signed the young defender on loan from Manchester City this summer, with Maresca making good use of his previous ties to City.

Doyle has since played every minute of Leicester’s 2023/24 campaign so far, but it was previously stated that there is no option for Leicester to buy the 19-year-old at the end of this season.

Cesare Casadei

Casadei arrived on loan from Chelsea later in the window. It was a summer-long pursuit for the Foxes but it looks like a very good signing for the club, with the Italian youngster a very highly-regarded player at parent club Chelsea.

And given how valued Casadei is at Chelsea, it’s unsurprising to know that Leicester City do not have an option to buy the 20-year-old.

Yunus Akgun

Akgun made his league debut for Leicester City in the last outing against Hull City, following his loan move from Galatasaray.

And the Foxes’ deal for Akgun seems a little more intricate; Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that Leicester do have an option to buy the 23-year-old, though that option becomes an obligation if he plays 25 games or more, though whether that’s league games or all competitions remains unclear.

Should that be the case, Leicester would have to fork out €10million.

Issahaku Fatawu

Fatawu also made his debut in the last outing v Hull, coming off the bench early in the second half in place of Akgun.

And it appears that Fatawu could also become a permanent Leicester City player, but only if certain terms and conditions are met.

Reports coming out of Portugal suggest that Leicester City will have an obligation to buy Fatawu should they earn promotion back to the Premier League, and/or should Fatawu play in 60% of Leicester City’s matches this season.

Again though, there seems to be a lack of clarity on this one; whether or not one of the conditions need to be met, or both, and whether that 60% applies only to league matches or to all competitions.

It’s said that the fee would be just over £14million.