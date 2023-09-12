Do Hull City have options to buy any of their loan players?

It was another promising summer transfer window for Hull City, who find themselves in 6th place of the Championship table.

It’s only been five games of the 2023/24 season, but Hull City fans are quietly optimistic about their side’s chances in the Championship this season.

The Tigers are unbeaten since the opening day of the campaign, winning three of their last four with a 1-0 win at Leicester City in their last outing.

Liam Rosenior managed to bring in some quality players this summer, making good use of the loan market to bring in a number of now key players.

But do Hull City have options to buy any of their loan contingency?

Scott Twine

Scott Twine was a target for Hull City throughout last season. He sealed a move from MK Dons to Burnley ahead of last season but couldn’t really kick on, with the Clarets allowing Twine to then join Hull City on loan for this campaign.

Hull Live say that there’s no option for Hull to buy the 24-year-old, but that the Tigers would be open to a permanent deal should Burnley be willing.

Ruben Vinagre

The Tigers worked hard to get a deal for left-back Ruben Vinagre over the line. He joined on loan from Sporting CP earlier in the summer and Hull Live say that Rosenior’s side can make Vinagre’s stay a permanent one for a fixed fee next summer.

Liam Delap

Hull City got a deal for Manchester City striker Liam Delap over the line early, with the 20-year-old having scored twice in five league appearances so far this season.

But there’s nothing online to suggest that Hull have any kind of option or obligation to eventually buy Delap from City.

Tyler Morton

Liverpool’s Tyler Morton is another Premier League youngster to have joined Hull City on loan for this season, after he impressed at Blackburn Rovers last time round.

But it’s been reported that the Tigers do not have an option to buy the midfielder.

Bora Aydinlik

Hull City signed Bora Aydinlik on loan from Fenerbahce on deadline day, but there’s nothing online to suggest that there’s an option or obligation for the Tigers to sign Aydinlik this season.