West Brom, Do Bristol City have an option to buy West Brom loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

Do Bristol City have an option to buy West Brom loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

byLuke Phelps
12 September 2023
2 minute read
No comments

Bristol City signed Taylor Gardner-Hickman on loan from West Brom this summer.

Gardner-Hickman ventures away from West Brom for the first time, joining Championship rivals Bristol City on loan in a deal that raised a few eyebrows.

The 21-year-old wasn’t a nailed-on starter for West Brom, but he looked set to play an important, albeit rotational role under Carlos Corberan this season, so loaning him to a league rival received mixed reactions.

He’s since turned out twice for his new side, starting the last outing against Swansea City which ended in a 2-1 win for the Robins, who now sit in 8th place of the Championship table.

1 of 20
West Brom, Do Bristol City have an option to buy West Brom loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

Who is this?

 

An option to buy?

Bristol Live previously reported that the Robins do in fact have an option to buy Gardner-Hickman, at the end of the season, and for a fee in the region of £1.3million.

And West Brom may well be expecting, or at least hoping that Bristol City take up that option to buy given their financial issues; if not then loaning Gardner-Hickman out for this season may prove to be a waste of time from the Baggies’ perspective.

For the player though, this loan spell could really aid his development.

He’s clearly a player with ability, and versatility too, being able to play in numerous roles in midfield and defence. But West Brom have some quality name in both departments and so Gardner-Hickman would’ve been limited to a back-up role this season.

Both West Brom and Bristol City could be in the mix for a place in the play-offs this season; Corberan’s Baggies currently sit in 11th place of the table after a mixed, but fairly steady start to the season, and it’s Bristol City who they face in their next outing.

It would be fairly safe to assume that Gardner-Hickman is ineligible to feature in this one.

Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts